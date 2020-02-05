Driver dies in single-car crash on I-84 in Gilliam County

GILLIAM COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A Washington man died in a single-car crash on Interstate 84 in Gilliam County.
Emergency crews responded to the highway near Milepost 149 at around 9:20 p.m. Tuesday.
Investigators said Robert Cleveland, 70, of Rice, Washington, was heading east on I-84 when he drove off the road for unknown reasons.
His car went off the right shoulder and rolled off the highway.
Cleveland was pronounced dead at the scene.
Oregon State Police troopers were assisted by deputies from Gilliam County and Morrow County.
