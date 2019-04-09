Driver dies in single-vehicle crash at Oregon State Fairgrounds

SALEM, OR (KPTV) – Police in Salem responded to a deadly crash Tuesday morning at the Oregon State Fairgrounds.
Officers responded to the single-vehicle crash on 17th Street Northeast at Fairgrounds Road Northeast just before 7 a.m.
Police said they found the male driver, who was the only person inside the car, dead at the scene.
The car hit a tree by the entrance of the fairgrounds.
The identity of the driver has not been released as Salem police notify his family of his death.
The area around the crash is closed to traffic. The roadways in the closure are expected to reopen at 10 a.m.
