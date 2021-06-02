Driver dies in single-vehicle crash in Corbett

CORBETT, OR (KPTV) - The Multnomah County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly crash that occurred in Corbett Wednesday morning.
Just before 6 a.m., emergency crews were called out to a single-vehicle crash in the 49100 block of Southeast Louden Road. The sheriff's office said the driver, who was the sole occupant of the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene.
No additional details about the crash have been released at this time. The investigation is ongoing.
Southeast Louden Road will be closed while emergency crews are on scene.
