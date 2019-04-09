SALEM, OR (KPTV) – Police in Salem responded to a deadly crash Tuesday morning near the Oregon State Fairgrounds.
The crash occurred at 17th Street Northeast and Woodrow Street Northeast at 6:50 a.m. Officers said one car was involved in the crash.
Investigators said the driver left the roadway and hit a tree and a chain link fence.
Police said they found the male driver, who was the only person inside the car, dead at the scene. He was identified as 31-year-old Jeremy Bogosian of Salem.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
The area around the crash was closed to traffic as police investigated. The scene was cleared and back open at around noon.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.