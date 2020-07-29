KEIZER, OR (KPTV) - A driver died in a two-vehicle crash near Keizer on Tuesday night.
Emergency crews responded to the intersection of River Road Northeast and Clearlake Road Northeast at 5:21 p.m.
Investigators said the driver of a Ford Taurus was heading east on Clearlake Road when she is believed to have failed to stop at a stop sign.
The Ford Taurus entered the intersection and was struck by a southbound Ford F-150, according to deputies.
The driver of the Ford Taurus, 39-year-old Jacqueline Cavero Chavarry of Sheridan, was pronounced dead at the scene. Two passengers in her car were taken to the hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
The driver of the pickup was also taken to the hospital by ambulance with injuries not believed to be life-threatening.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
