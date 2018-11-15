CLARK COUNTY, WA (KPTV) - A truck driver crashed through a fence, hit a tree and died Thursday near a rural Clark County highway.
According to the sheriff’s office, the crash occurred just before 8 a.m. in the 18800 block of Northeast 174th Street in the Hockinson area.
Deputies say the resident who owns the fence called to report the crash and said the driver was unresponsive. First responders rushed to the scene and performed life-saving measures, but were unsuccessful.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Investigators say evidence indicates the driver veered off the south side of the road before smashing through the fence and into the resident’s tree.
Investigators aren’t sure what caused the man to crash. The sheriff’s office will release the man’s identify after his family had been notified.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
