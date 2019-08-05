JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A driver died Sunday evening after another driver veered into oncoming traffic on Highway 199 for unknown reasons, according to Oregon State Police.
The driver who died, Guy Fetty, 54, of Gold Hill, was headed north on Highway 199 in a Mazda 3 between Wilderville and Selma when David Remsh, 50, of Selma, veered out of the southbound lane and into oncoming traffic, OSP says.
Remsh was driving a Subaru Impreza and was flown to an area hospital. Two passengers were inside his vehicle at the time, Amber Gaylord, 31, of Glendale, and Kali Remsh, 29, of Grants Pass, and they were transported by ambulance to the hospital.
A passenger in Fetty’s vehicle, Anna Fetty, 43, of Gold Hill, was transported to the hospital and later flown to a Portland hospital; her condition was not immediately clear.
Highway 199 was reduced to one lane of traffic for about three hours while law enforcement was on scene.
Other agencies on scene Sunday include the Josephine County Sheriff's Office, Illinois Valley Fire District, and the Oregon Department of Transportation.
