Driver, dog seriously hurt after crash involving semi in NW Portland

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A driver was rushed to an area hospital with serious injuries after a rollover crash involving a semi in northwest Portland Friday, according to Portland Fire & Rescue.
Fire crews responded Friday evening and cleared the scene on Northwest Front Street near 26th Drive. Portland police also responded and said Northwest Front Street between Northwest Kittridge Avenue and Northwest 26th Drive was temporarily blocked.
Police say initial information suggests the semi was turning and the driver of the passenger car that was involved hit the semi's trailer, causing the car to roll over.
Officers say a dog was in the car at the time of the collision and was transported to Dove Lewis Animal Hospital with serious injuries.
The driver of the semi was not hurt.
The Major Crash Team is investigating.
