PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A driver accused of crashing into a parked car in Portland and pointing a gun at witnesses faced a judge on Monday.
Police said Shabar Johnson, 22, of Portland, crashed into a car in the 9200 block of Southeast Foster Road early Sunday morning. As officers responded, they received a call from an off-duty officer who was in the area and could see a suspect with a gun threatening people.
Officers challenged Johnson at Southeast 96th Avenue and Southeast Harold Street, but he was not cooperative and tried to walk away, according to investigators.
Police arrested Johnson with help from a police dog. Officers confirmed Johnson had a gun on him at the time.
FOX 12 spoke with a witness at the scene Sunday morning.
"I was thinking like, I need to get out of here or I'm gonna be lying on the ground, and I got a little nervous, but I was okay," the witness said. “I'm glad everybody's okay, including me."
Johnson now faces charges including unlawful possession of a weapon.
