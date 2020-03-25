KEIZER, OR (KPTV) – A driver was arrested Wednesday morning after leading a chase and crashing into cement barriers in front of a building in Keizer, almost hitting two pedestrians on the other side, according to police.
Eric Phillips, 25, of Salem, was driving a white 2005 Mercedes when law enforcement says crashed into the barriers in front of the business in the 3300 block of River Road North.
The collision occurred after Philips fled from an officer near the intersection of River Road North and Dearborn Avenue Northeast.
Philips while speeding away from the officer reached speeds of more than 70 miles-per-hour, forcing the officer to terminate the pursuit, according to the Keizer Police Department. Philips seconds later lost control and crashed into the concrete barriers, police say.
Two people were standing on the other side of the barriers when Philips crashed into it and were not hurt, according to law enforcement.
Philips after the crash tried to run away on foot, but a police dog was called to the scene, and Philips was found hiding in bushes in the 700 block of Plymouth Drive Northeast.
Philips was not hurt. A woman inside the Mercedes at the time of the crash was hurt but did not require treatment, according to police. Philips was arrested and lodged at the Marion County Jail on charges including:
- Three counts of reckless endangering
- Reckless driving
- Hit-and-run-felony
- Possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute
- Possession of heroin with intent to distribute
- Possession of oxycodone with intent to distribute
- Possession of cocaine
- Attempt to elude on foot
- First-degree criminal mischief
- Felon in possession of body armor
