WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – A teenager was killed and another is in the hospital facing multiple charges including manslaughter following a crash in Washington County Saturday, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies responded to the area near the intersection of Southwest Hillsboro Highway and Bald Peak Road at about 11: 23 p.m. When they arrived, they found a white Nissan 350Z had left the roadway and rolled multiple times. Deputies said both teenage occupants were ejected from the car.
A teenage girl passenger died at the scene, the sheriff’s office said. The teenage boy driver was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
A witness following the car said they knew the driver and suspected the driver was drunk.
Deputies said the driver had a blood-alcohol level of more than two times the legal limit. They also believe speed was a factor in the crash.
The driver is facing charges of manslaughter, DUII and reckless driving. Authorities are withholding his name because he is underage.
The sheriff’s office also responded to two other crashes over the weekend. They suspect alcohol may have played a role in those crashes.
The first crash at 10:23 p.m. in the 53000 block of southwest Patton Valley Road Friday. The 38-year-old driver was airlifted the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The second crash happened about 3:20 a.m. Saturday in the 36000 block of Northwest Long Road. The 25-year-old driver died at the scene.
