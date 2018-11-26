VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) - A pedestrian hit by a driver last week has died from his injuries, according to Vancouver police.
The crash occurred Wednesday in the 13100 block of Northeast 28th Street.
Emergency responders rushed Elvis M. Keplinger, 48, to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. Officers on Monday said Keplinger had died.
Witnesses immediately after the crash told officers they saw Keplinger jumping in and out of traffic.
The driver, identified by police as Ileta Siminov, 23, was arrested and booked into jail for second-degree vehicular assault. Her charges Monday were upgraded to vehicular homicide.
Police suspect alcohol might have been a factor in the crash. The Vancouver Police Traffic Unit continues to investigate.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.