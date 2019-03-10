PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Police arrested a 26-year-old man after they say he crashed a stolen car into a power pole in southeast Portland, killing a passenger.
At about 11 p.m. Saturday, an officer tried to pull over a Subaru Legacy in the area of Southeast Division Street and 124th Avenue. Police say the vehicle did not stop and sped away to the north, then west.
Police say the officer did not pursue the vehicle and lost sight of it.
A short time later, the vehicle was found crashed into a pole in the intersection of Southeast Division Street and 122nd Avenue.
Officers arrived and found a passenger inside the car had died.
They say the man who was driving ran away from the crash scene, but he was found within a block and arrested.
The driver was identified as 26-year-old Adam Alexander Valle. He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Valle was later booked into jail on charges of manslaughter in the second degree, failure to perform the duties of a driver, driving under the influence of intoxicants, and reckless driving.
Police say the passenger who was killed will not be publicly identified until family is notified.
This is the seventh deadly crash in the city of Portland this year, according to police.
Police say as officers were processing the evidence at the scene, another impaired driver drove past the crime scene tape and nearly into the physical crime scene. That person was arrested for DUII.
Along with street closures, the crash caused a power outage as well.
Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact the Portland Police Bureau’s Traffic Division at 503-823-2103 or call non-emergency dispatch at 503-823-3333.
