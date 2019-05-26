PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A driver is facing charges including DUII and assault after police say he hit an officer near a southeast Portland hookah lounge.
According to police, Carlos F. Zamora, 22, was driving a Honda Accord west on Powell Boulevard Sunday just after 2:30 a.m. and hit the officer between 124th and 125th Avenues.
The officer was returning to his car after responding to a report of a disturbance at Lux Hookah Lounge and tucked up against his car to try to avoid getting hit, but was unsuccessful, according to the police bureau.
Zamora’s rear view mirror hit the officer and the officer was transported to an area hospital. He was later released and is recovering at home, according to police.
Officers say several police vehicles were in the area with their overhead emergency lights activated at the time of the incident. They say Zamora did not stop after the collision until other officers got behind him at Southeast 122nd Avenue and Southeast Powell Boulevard.
Zamora after he was stopped was arrested and booked at the Multnomah County Jail. He is facing charges of DUII, failure to perform the duties of a driver involving injury, reckless driving, and assault in the fourth degree.
