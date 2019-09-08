Driver facing manslaughter, DUII charges after deadly crash on Highway 20 near Newport

NEWPORT, OR (KPTV) – A driver is facing charges including manslaughter and DUII after a deadly crash near Newport.
Just before 6 p.m. Saturday, Oregon State Police responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash on Highway 20 around milepost 2.
According to OSP, 52-year-old Michael John Craycraft of Newport was driving a brown 1978 Jeep CJ5 eastbound on Highway 20 when he lost control of the Jeep.
The vehicle began to spin off the south side of the roadway and hit an embankment.
His unrestrained passenger, 40-year-old Rhawnie Lynn Harp of Waldport, was ejected from the vehicle.
She was taken by ambulance to Samaritan Pacific Communities Hospital in Newport, where she died from her injuries.
Craycraft was also taken to SPCH, where he was kept overnight due to his injuries.
Investigators say Craycraft’s blood-alcohol level was over the legal limit of .08 percent.
On Sunday, Craycraft was released from the hospital and arrested. He was booked into the Lincoln County Jail on charges of manslaughter II, driving while under the influence of intoxicants, reckless driving, and reckless endangering.
Highway 20 was closed to one lane for about three hours following the crash.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
