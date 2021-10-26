Driver flees after crashing into parked car in NE Portland, leaving behind injured passenger

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A crash in the Wilkes neighborhood left a car inverted on its side nearly on top of another vehicle early Tuesday morning.
The crash occurred in the 1400 block of Northeast 160th Avenue at around 5 a.m. Portland police say the driver fled the scene on foot, leaving a passenger in the car behind.
The passenger was injured and received medical aid from Portland Fire & Rescue. The extent of their injuries is not known.
UPDATE: Crash scene is clear. The silver car you see on top of the yellow vehicle was removed sometime before 7am. Owner of the yellow vehicle says crash happened around 5am. He says doesn’t want to disclose any further details at this time. @fox12oregon https://t.co/ApDKwrKKFc— Mia Villanueva Fox12 (@MiaVTV) October 26, 2021
FOX 12 spoke with the owner of the car that was underneath the crashed car. He says his vehicle has been totaled.
Police told FOX 12 they don't know much about the crash as they received little cooperation from the involved parties in their investigation.