CLARK COUNTY, WA (KPTV) - Clark county deputies are looking for a suspect who hit a 13-year-old girl in the middle of the street and took off.
Halie Oana is home from the hospital but has a broken leg.
Her mother told FOX 12 she was with her 12-year-old brother, Mason, Wednesday evening.
Halie and her brother live just across the street from Tenny Creek Park.
They were crossing Northeast 88 Street to come home when witnesses say a gray Jeep with a faded front end hit her.
“I did hear the thump and then actually I heard whoever it was driving the vehicle taking off because they did peel out,” Neighbor Bobi McCune said.
McCune said it was so loud she heard it as she was watching TV deep inside her house.
She started making her way toward the street and then she said Halie was in the middle of the road and she rushed out to help.
“She went down with her arm like this and her legs were bent,” McCune said. “I felt a little bit around her and I was trying to keep her calm and keep her still.”
Clark county deputies are asking for your help to find the driver.
According to witnesses, he’s a white man in his 30’s who was speeding and driving erratically.
After he hit Halie, witnesses said he drove into oncoming traffic, and then kept going.
Leaving neighbors like McCune wondering why.
“I’m extremely angry. Extremely angry, you know? There’s no reason to do that,” she said.
Halie’s mother told FOX 12 it was a very tough thing for Halie’s brother to witness.
He stayed with her while other kids ran to their home to tell her something had happened.
As of Friday evening, deputies said they have located the suspect’s car.
The car, a gray 2001 Jeep Cherokee, was reported stolen out of Vancouver sometime on Wednesday prior to the hit and run, according to deputies.
Deputies said the car has been seized as evidence.
Deputies are urging anyone with information or surveillance cameras that can help to give them a call as they search for the driver responsible.
