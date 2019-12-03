Driver flown to hospital after crash in rural Washington Co. blocks traffic near Hwy 26

WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – A driver was hospitalized after a crash in Washington County just north of Highway 26 Tuesday afternoon.
The crash occurred on Northwest Timber Road and partially blocked the road for several hours, according to the sheriff’s office.
The driver was taken to the hospital by a helicopter. Their condition was not clear. No additional information was immediately available for release.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
