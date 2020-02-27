COWLITZ COUNTY, WA (KPTV) – A driver died after crashing on the Coweeman Bridge on Interstate 5 in Cowlitz County earlier this week, according to Washington State Patrol.
A witness saw the crash near milepost 38 and tried to help, but found no driver at the scene, according to law enforcement. WSP believes the driver, Adrian Jesus Calzada-Gonzalez, 21, was thrown from the vehicle. No other drivers were involved in the collision, which involved the vehicle bouncing off the guardrail and concrete barriers of the bridge.
The Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office early Monday morning used a night vision drone and a boat to search the river for Calzada-Gonzalez, but deputies were not successful.
Rescue crews found Calzada-Gonzalez, of Washougal, on Wednesday night. He died as a result of a traumatic head injury sustained in the crash, according to investigators. Calzada-Gonzalez is originally from New Mexico and his family has been notified.
