PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A driver was sentenced to two days in jail after he hit a police officer near a southeast Portland hookah lounge earlier this year.
Carlos F. Zamora, 22, admitted to drinking several shots of tequila and using drugs before hitting the officer in the 12400 block of Southeast Powell Boulevard May 26, the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office says.
Zamora will have his license revoked for a year and will also serve 36 months of formal probation after pleading guilty to one count of driving under the influence of intoxicants and felony failure to performing the duties of a driver.
According to the attorney’s office, Zamora was driving a Honda Accord west on Powell Boulevard and hit the officer while he was assisting other officers in an unrelated disturbance involving an intoxicated person.
Zamora sideswiped the officer as he was returning to his patrol vehicle, hitting him with his Accord’s rear view side mirror, the attorney’s office says. The officer was transported to an area hospital for evaluation and was later released. His injuries included visible abrasions and bruising to his legs.
Another officer after the collision chased Zamora to a parking lot of a nearby store, reporting that Zamora was clearly intoxicated, the attorney’s office says.
Officers estimate Zamora was driving about five miles-per-hour over the speed limit at the time of the crash. Investigators say his blood-alcohol content was 0.15%.
Zamora will also have to undergo an alcohol assessment, complete any treatment, and attend the DUII Impact Panel, according to the attorney’s office. If Zamora fails to complete any part of his probation, the court could impose additional jail time and a $2,000 fine.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.