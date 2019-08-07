Driver gets jail time, ordered to pay $71K after fiery vintage car crash in The Dalles

THE DALLES, OR (KPTV) – A driver whose 1955 Chevy Bel Air caught fire after he crashed it during a vintage car parade in The Dalles has been sentenced to 45 days in jail with credit for time served.
In court Wednesday, Ronald Madorin was also sentenced to two years of bench probation and was ordered to pay $71,605 in restitution. If Madorin doesn’t pay the full $71,605 in restitution within a year, a $5,000 fine will be added to that amount.
Several spectators at the classic car cruise in August last year were hurt because of the crash, law enforcement said. Witnesses told police Madorin rapidly accelerated after a red light turned green near East 2nd and Washington Streets. Some suggested Madorin was attempting to race a vehicle that was in the adjacent lane.
According to police, Madorin lost control of his car, flipped it and hit a parked vehicle, injuring several people who were watching the parade. The car after the crash burst into flames and one person was critically hurt; that person was flown to a hospital. Police said a number of other people were also hurt, but not as seriously.
Madorin after the crash was arrested and pleaded guilty Tuesday to charges including assault, reckless endangering, and reckless driving.
