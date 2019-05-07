CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A driver who left the scene of a deadly crash involving a motorcycle on Highway 212 last year has been sentenced to a month in jail.
Uriy Dudko, of West Plains, MO, was also sentenced Tuesday morning to three years of bench probation and 120 hours of community service.
Dudko was driving a silver Kia Rio eastbound on Highway 212 and stalled in the fast lane near Happy Valley on April 22, 2018, according to Oregon State Police. A Honda motorcycle, operated by Mitchell Vandoren, of Milwaukie, was traveling east on Highway 212 at a high rate of speed and hit the rear of the Kia Rio, according to OSP. Vandoren died at the scene.
Dudko left the scene in his car and was later stopped by a Happy Valley Police sergeant, arrested, and lodged at the Clackamas County Jail on failure to perform the duties of a driver to injured persons. He pleaded guilty last month to charges of hit-and-run and providing false information to police.
