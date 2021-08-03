Driver given more than 10 years in prison for deadly crash in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – One man was found guilty of causing a deadly crash that killed an 11-year-old boy and injured several others back in 2019 on Highway 22 near Gates.
Troopers responded to a multi-vehicle crash on Highway 22E near milepost 39 around 7:10 p.m. on June 22.
The preliminary investigation revealed that a Toyota 4Runner, operated by Cody Schalk, 33, from Salem, was traveling westbound, attempting to pass when it encountered eastbound traffic.
The Toyota 4Runner had minor contact with an eastbound Kia Optima and left the roadway before coming back on and having a major collision with an eastbound Ford Fiesta.
There were three passengers in the Ford Fiesta, which ended up in a ditch on its side.
The first passenger of the Ford Fiesta, a male juvenile, received life-threatening injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.
The second passenger of the Ford Fiesta, a female juvenile, received serious injuries and was transported by Life Flight to OHSU.
A third passenger of the Ford Fiesta was injured and transported to a Salem hospital.
Schalk and his four passengers received minor injuries and were treated at the scene. He was sentenced on July 29 to 10 years and nine months in prison and his license has been permanently revoked.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.