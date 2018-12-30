PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Portland Police Bureau officers say the suspect in a Friday night hit-and-run sent one person to the hospital after he drove into a group of people in a crosswalk, then took off.
Witness Lonnie Carroll told FOX 12 he was standing near a woman and two men, who appeared to be her sons, as they were crossing the street at Southeast 92nd Avenue and Southeast Woodstock Boulevard just before 9 p.m.
Carroll says it appeared the driver of a red minivan was turning right on a red light when he hit the three pedestrians.
"The only regard for their safety was that he didn't finish running them over. Like he stopped, and as soon as they got out of the way he tried to take off and that was it," said Carroll. "I was just shocked that this person would even consider leaving the scene."
The woman who was hit had trouble getting up, Carroll said, and was taken to the hospital after an ambulance arrived.
Police say she is going to be okay.
"I mean, it was eerie to watch them get bowled over. And it wasn't such a high rate of speed like, you know, you feared for their life. But you definitely feared for their safety," Carroll said.
The driver is described as being a young white man, and his red minivan is missing a hubcap on the front passenger tire, according to Carroll.
Anyone with information about this incident should call Portland police.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.