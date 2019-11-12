SHERMAN COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – A driver hit and killed a pedestrian Monday evening on Interstate 84 in Sherman County, according to Oregon State Police.
The pedestrian, Alejandro Lozano Rivas, 33, of Biggs Junction, was wearing a reflective vest when he was hit near milepost 104, OSP said.
The driver, of Moscow Mills, Missouri, hit Rivas while headed west on I-84 in the slow lane in a red and white 2016 Peterbilt Commercial Motor Vehicle.
Rivas was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver said he thought the vest was blowing around, then realized the vest was being worn by a pedestrian, but was unable to avoid striking him. The driver stopped immediately after the crash and is cooperating with investigators.
The Sherman County Sheriff's Office and the Oregon Department of Transportation assisted at the scene Monday.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
