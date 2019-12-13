PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A driver was arrested for DUII after they hit a pedestrian in southeast Portland Friday night, according to police.
The crash occurred near Southeast Morrison Street and Southeast Grand Avenue just after 7 p.m., closing the road and two exits off Interstate 5 for hours. The crash also impacted the Portland Streetcar in the area.
Police said the pedestrian, a woman, was walking on the sidewalk when she was hit. Officers say she suffered serious injuries, but they do not believe the injuries are life-threatening.
The driver damaged a lamppost before hitting her and crashing into the glass front of the Portland Running Company building off Southeast Grand Avenue, police said.
FOX 12 spoke with a manager at the Portland Running Company store. He said the alarm company called him when they heard about the accident.
"They called and said they heard a loud crash, which is usually somebody smashing one of our windows at 2 a.m., but it ended up being a car actually hit the building," the manager said.
No additional details were immediately available for release.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.