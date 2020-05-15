SHERIDAN, OR (KPTV) - A driver was hospitalized Thursday evening following a crash along Highway 18B in Sheridan.
Just after 8:30 p.m., crews from Sheridan, SW Polk and West Valley Fire Districts responded to single-vehicle crash off the highway near Rock Creek Road.
Crews arrived and found a car with heavy damage inside a lumberyard.
Officials said it appears the vehicle veered off the highway, became airborne, rolled over stacked lumber, and landed on the other side of the lumber pile.
The driver, who has not been identified, has to be extricated from the car. The driver was taken to an area hospital with unknown injuries.
