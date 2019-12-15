PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A driver was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries after a single-vehicle crash in northeast Portland late Sunday morning.
The crash took place at Northeast 166th Avenue and Northeast Airport Way just after 11:30 a.m.
Portland Fire & Rescue said a vehicle crashed into a tree. The driver had to be extricated from the vehicle and was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
PF&R described the driver's injuries as life-threatening.
The scene of the crash is closed, so traffic is blocked in both directions on Airport Way.
The current condition of the driver is not known. The cause of the crash is also not known.
