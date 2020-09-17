Driver hurt in officer-involved shooting in Gresham involving stolen car: police

GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) - Detectives are investigating after an officer-involved shooting in Gresham on Thursday night.
Gresham police just before 7 p.m. responded to a report of a suspicious car in the parking lot of an apartment complex in the 800 block of Southeast 187th.
The person who called police provided a license plate on the vehicle and investigators determined that the car had been reported as stolen.
While more resources responded to assist, officers followed the driver, a man, to the area of Southeast 181st Avenue and Ash, where the driver got out of the car and pulled out a gun.
According to police, at least one Gresham officer shot the driver. The driver was transported to an area hospital, but his condition was not immediately clear. The man's identity has not been released.
Detectives and crime scene technicians responded on Thursday night to investigate. The Multnomah County Sheriff's Office was also at the scene. No additional information was immediately available for release
Anyone who witnessed the shooting is asked to contact Det. Aaron Turnage at 503-618-3136.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Yet.. another sign of don't do meth, don't steal peoples stuff... our Country is headed for another civil war and all this stupidness is moronic. People are losing their homes to fire.. and because you're to lazy to get a job.. open season? Don't think so!
