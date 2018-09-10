WEST LINN, OR (KPTV) - Police have identified the driver of a white van causing concern for neighbors in West Linn.
A middle school girl reported two shirtless men in a white van followed her while she was walking home in the Rosemont Pointe neighborhood.
The girl said she saw the same van three times during her walk, and though the men never approached her or tried to talk with her, she said she felt unsettled and went to a neighbor’s house on Ridge Lane for help.
"There was a young girl at the door who was obviously distraught and, from what my wife described, very upset and visibly shaken,” neighbor Mark Macdonald said.
Macdonald said he wasn’t home at the time, but his wife and her friend answered the door and took the girl inside until her mother could come to pick her up.
A spokesperson for the West Linn Police Department Monday night identified the driver of the van as a delivery driver and referred to the incident as “a misunderstanding”.
“We’re all happy that this was a misunderstanding, but most importantly, the young lady trusted her instincts and sought help,” Jeff Halverson said.
The report came the same day as a similar incident in the Cedar Hills area, where a middle school student reported someone in a white van repeatedly offered her a ride to school while she walked to the bus stop.
Police were looking into whether there were any potential ties between the two incidents.
