NEAR KEIZER, OR (KPTV) - A man was sentenced to three years in prison Wednesday in connection to crash that killed an 18-year-old woman near Keizer.
Justin Coakley was driving on Windsor Island Road North on Dec. 16 last year when he lost control of his truck and caused the vehicle to flip, according to Marion County deputies.
Coakley and a passenger in his truck were rushed to a local hospital.
A second passenger, 18-year-old Karlie Thometz, died in the crash, according to the sheriff’s office.
Coakley was arrested after he was released from the hospital later that month and found guilty of criminally negligent homicide and DUII on Nov. 8.
In court Wednesday, he was sentenced to three years in prison and three years of post-prison supervision. His license was also suspended for a year.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.