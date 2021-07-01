PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Portland police have released the identity of the driver killed after a crash in northeast Portland on Wednesday.
At 5:17p.m., officers were dispatched to a report of a crash at Northeast Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard and Northeast Columbia Boulevard. When officers arrived they found three vehicles involved, including two that appeared to hit head-on. A patient was transported to a hospital by ambulance, where they later died. He has been identified as Delbert E. Downing, 51, of Longview.
Two other vehicles were involved. A driver of one of the vehicles had minor injuries but was transported to a hospital as a precaution. The other driver was not injured.
A preliminary investigation suggests the crash happened after a road rage incident. If anyone has information about this crash and has not spoken to police, contact Traffic Investigations Unit Officer Chris Johnson at Chris.Johnson@portlandoregon.gov 503-823-2213. This is the 29th traffic death for 2021 in Portland.
