GLADSTONE, OR (KPTV) - Gladstone police arrested a driver early New Year’s Day after police say he crashed his silver Mercedes into several patrol cars.
29-year-old Andrew Steven Allen was arrested after hitting three patrol cars on State Route 99E near Arlington Street and injuring one officer, according to OSP.
The officer suffered minor cuts and returned to duty later Tuesday; no one else was hurt.
After the crash, Allen had a blood-alcohol level of .20 percent and was taken to Willamette Falls Hospital, where he was cleared and then lodged at the Clackamas County Jail, according to OSP.
Oregon State Police says the crash occurred after an officer conducted a traffic stop in the area and requested cover units. The officer who was hurt and another officer in the area stopped to help.
OSP confirms the rear-end crash caused serious damage to the patrol cars.
Allen is facing charges of DUII-alcohol and reckless driving. OSP says additional charges will be referred to the District Attorney’s Office for consideration.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.