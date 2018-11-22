BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) - A driver smashed through a hair salon on a busy Beaverton street Thursday evening.
The driver crashed the SUV into the building in the 4100 block of Southwest Cedar Hills Boulevard around 6:30 p.m.
According to officers on scene, the accident was caused by a driver error. Police say the SUV was new and confirm no one was seriously hurt.
Photos show damage, including smashed glass and splintered wood, to the front of Moa Hair Salon.
Firefighters say they had to knock down all the glass before the windows could be boarded up.
