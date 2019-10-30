WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – A driver suffered non-life-threatening injuries after crashing down an embankment near Sherwood, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies advised road closures and delays on Southwest Roy Rogers near Southwest Elsner Road while law enforcement was on scene Wednesday afternoon.
First responders had to cut through blackberry bushes to reach the driver, who was trapped after the crash, the sheriff’s office says.
No one else was inside the van at the time of the crash and no other vehicles were involved.
The driver after being rescued was transported by ambulance to an area hospital. It’s not clear what caused the driver to leave the road.
