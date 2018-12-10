PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The on-ramp to Northeast Columbia Boulevard from northbound Interstate 5 is closed after a semi rolled over Monday morning.
The semi-tractor trailer combination rolled onto its side on the ramp and is blocking all lanes.
Police said the female driver was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The ramp will be closed for several hours while crews remove the overturned semi and trailers.
