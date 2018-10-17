MARION COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A man involved in a deadly single-vehicle crash killing three people was arraigned Tuesday, according to the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office.
The crash occurred on Highway 22E near Gates on Oct. 1 and involved five people.
According to Oregon State Police, David Trimble, 31, was driving west on the highway when he veered off the road and hit several trees.
Three people died at the scene while one passenger and Trimble were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
Troopers said speed and alcohol were being investigated as factors in the crash.
The arraignment Tuesday charges Trimble with three counts of first-degree manslaughter, one count of second-degree assault and one count of DUII, according to court documents.
