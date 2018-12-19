PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The driver who crashed into a parked construction vehicle in a construction zone along Interstate 205 Tuesday night has been arrested.
Officers responded to southbound I-205 underneath the Southeast Stark Street overpass just before 10 p.m. on the report of a crash.
When officers arrived to the scene, they found a car crashed into a parked and unoccupied construction vehicle.
A male passenger in the crashed car was taken to the hospital with serious life-threatening injuries. He remains at the hospital receiving treatment, according to police.
Officers arrested the driver, identified as 25-year-old Rachel D. Banks.
Banks was booked into the Multnomah County Jail on charges of driving under the influence of intoxicants, second-degree assault, and reckless driving.
Anyone with information about this investigation should contact the Portland Police Bureau Traffic Division at 503-823-2103.
