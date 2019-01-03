PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A 25-year-old woman pleaded not guilty to charges of manslaughter, DUII and reckless driving on Thursday.
Rachel D. Banks was driving on Interstate 205 just north of the Stark Street Overpass in southeast Portland last month when witnesses say her she lost control of her car and crossed the shoulder.
Court documents say Banks’ car crashed into several construction barrels and two trucks.
Investigators say the force of the crash pinned 21-year-old Calvin Biltimier inside the car. Biltimier was rushed to a hospital, where he later died.
Investigators say Banks was high on a narcotic at the time of the crash. She is due back in court in February.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
