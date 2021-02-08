PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Police have identified the driver who died in a single-vehicle rollover crash in northwest Portland Sunday morning.
The crash occurred just after 7 a.m. in the 2700 block of Northwest Yeon Avenue.
Officers arrived to the scene and found an SUV on its side resting against a warehouse building, according to police.
The driver, identified as Douglas Mark Rosling II, 40, of Portland, died at the scene.
The crash investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Garrett Dow Garrett.Dow@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-5070.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.