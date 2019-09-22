PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A man was killed in a single-vehicle crash in southeast Portland Saturday evening.
At about 5:20 p.m., officers responded to the 12900 block of Southeast Flavel Street. When they arrived, they found a single vehicle that had crashed into some trees.
Police say the driver and only occupant was outside of the vehicle and died at the scene.
The Portland Police Bureau’s Major Crash Team responded to investigate. They determined that the vehicle, a 2012 Volkswagen Jetta, was traveling westbound on Southeast Flavel Street when it crossed over the dividing line and left the roadway.
Investigators say the vehicle hit multiple trees at what appeared to be a high rate of speed. The driver was either ejected from the car or fell out after the crash.
The driver was identified as 23-year-old Nazariy V. Senchuk of Portland. Police say his family has been notified.
Police say this is the 49th call out for the MCT and the 42nd deadly crash of 2019.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
