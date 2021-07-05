Driver killed in single vehicle crash near Aurora

AURORA, OR (KPTV) – Deputies are investigating a deadly crash that happened on Sunday near Aurora. Just before 9:30 p.m. a report came in about the crash that occurred in the 13500 block of Ehlen Road Northeast in northern Marion County.
Just before the crash the involved vehicle, a 2007 Porsche 911 was seen going eastbound on Ehlen Road at a high rate of speed by a Canby Police sergeant who was going westbound. Police did not attempt to initiate a traffic stop on the vehicle, losing sight of the car while turning around. The sergeant came upon the crash a short time later where witnesses had already stopped to attempt to help the people inside the Porsche. The car had partially caught fire that was extinguished by the Candy police.
The driver was pronounced dead at the scene despite life-saving efforts from medical personnel. The driver has been identified as Guy Reed, 35, of Tualatin. The passenger in the Porsche has been identified as Jenna Mansfield, 28, also from Tualatin. Mansfield was transported to a Portland-area hospital, her injuries are non-life-threatening.
