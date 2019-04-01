COLUMBIA COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - One person was killed in a single-vehicle crash that happened near St. Helens Sunday night.
The crash happened just before 9 p.m. in the 32000 block of Canaan Road.
Columbia River Fire & Rescue said that the vehicle had rolled several times along the shoulder, damaging a fence before coming to a rest on its wheels on the side of the road.
CRF&R said neighbors in the area heard the crash and quickly went to help the driver, who had been ejected from the vehicle.
The driver, who has not been identified, suffered serious traumatic injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Columbia County Sheriff's Office will be leading the crash investigation.
No other information is available at this time.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
