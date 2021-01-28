HILLSBORO, OR (KPTV) - A section of the Tualatin Valley Highway was closed Thursday night following a deadly crash in Hillsboro.
Emergency crews were called out just after 8 p.m. near the intersection of Southeast 44th Avenue and Southeast Tualatin Valley Highway to a reported two-vehicle crash.
Hillsboro police said the driver of one of the vehicles died at the scene. The driver of the other involved vehicle was taken to the hospital, and was expected to be released later that night.
There were no additional people in either car.
Both directions of the highway were closed for several hours, while crews investigated.
Hillsboro police urged drivers to use alternate routes Thursday night, saying the highway would be back open sometime early Friday morning.
The roadway reopened around 12:45 a.m.
The cause of the crash is not known.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.