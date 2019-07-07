WARM SPRINGS, OR (KPTV) – A driver was killed and two passengers were injured in a rollover crash on Highway 26 near Warm Springs on Saturday.
At about 5:30 p.m., Oregon State Police troopers and emergency personnel responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash on Highway 26 near milepost 81.
According to OSP, the preliminary investigation revealed that a white 2006 Ford F-350 pickup truck, driven by 79-year-old Calvin D. Craig of Ridgefield, Washington, was traveling east on Highway 26 when for unknown reasons the pickup truck left the roadway and rolled.
Troopers say Craig was pronounced dead at the scene.
Two passengers, 76-year-old Jenny Craig of Ridgefield, Washington and 55-year-old Edward Totland of Tacoma, Washington, were transported by ambulance to St. Charles Medical Center in Madras. There is no word on their conditions.
Both lanes of Highway 26 were closed for several hours after the crash.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
