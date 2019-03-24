Driver leads OSP on high-speed chase, crashes into motorcycle shop in Woodburn

WOODBURN, OR (KPTV) – A driver led Oregon State Police on a high-speed chase down Interstate 5 before crashing into a motorcycle dealership in Woodburn on Saturday.
Investigators say it started at about 10:30 a.m. Saturday when they received a report of a Ford F-250 speeding and weaving in and out of traffic.
A trooper spotted the pickup truck stopped on the shoulder of I-5 near the Portland Road exit in Salem.
When the trooper pulled over, he says he saw the male driver of the truck punch his female passenger in the head at least twice.
Then, the truck sped off. The trooper says he chased the truck at speeds up to 105 miles per hour but lost sight of it.
A short time later, a Marion County deputy spotted the truck driving through a field at the NORPAC Foods facility in Brooks.
The chase ended when the truck crashed into the Taylor Honda building, near the intersection of Highway 99E and Highway 211 in Woodburn.
Troopers arrested the driver, Kelvin McDuffie, who was taken to a hospital for observation. They also arrested his passenger, Olawa Manakaja.
McDuffie has pending charges of attempted domestic assault IV, felony and misdemeanor elude, hit-and-run property (two counts), criminal mischief I (two counts), reckless driving, reckless endangering, possession of a stolen vehicle, and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
Manakaja was lodged into jail on charges of possession of a stolen vehicle, interfering with a police officer, and resisting arrest.
