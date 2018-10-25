PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The driver of a pickup left the scene after colliding with a MAX train in northeast Portland.
Police responded to Northeast 7th Avenue and Holladay Street at around 3:20 p.m. Thursday.
Investigators said there were no immediate reports of injuries due to the crash.
The driver who left the area after the crash was in a red two-door Ford Ranger pickup with a white canopy and Colorado license plates OMJ 149.
Anyone who sees the truck is asked to call 911.
Southbound Northeast 7th Avenue south of Multnomah Street was closed for an investigation.
