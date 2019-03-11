MARION COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – A road in Marion County was closed due to a crash on Monday.
Deputies said a single-vehicle crash took place on Howell Prairie Road between Silverton Road and Hazelgreen Road.
The driver, who was resuscitated by a witness and a deputy, was taken by Life Flight to Salem Hospital.
The driver was the only occupant in the vehicle, according to deputies.
