Driver loses license for a year, gets jail time for dragging North Plains police officer

ALOHA, OR (KPTV) – A man was sentenced three months in jail Monday for dragging a North Plains police officer by car and running over his foot last month.
William Callaway, 32, will also have his license revoked for a year.
Deputies arrested Callaway in January days after pulling him over on Highway 26 in Hillsboro near Southwest 198th Avenue and Southwest Alexander Street. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said Callaway provided deputes with the name and birth date of another person.
Deputies tried to arrest Callaway for reckless driving and providing false information, but said Callaway took off, dragging a North Plains police officer ten feet before driving over one of his feet and then leading them on a pursuit.
Callaway during the pursuit drove in the emergency lane at a high rate of speed and without his headlights on, the sheriff’s office says. Deputies terminated the chase near Southwest Murray Boulevard due to safety concerns and heavy traffic.
Callaway was arrested Jan. 21 with help from Hillsboro police and a K9 officer.
The North Plains police officer who was injured Jan. 15 was transported to Providence St. Vincent Medical Center with minor injuries and was later released.
In court Monday afternoon, Callaway pleaded guilty to assault in the fourth degree, hit-and-run with injuries and reckless endangering; all other charges were dismissed.
Callaway in addition to having his license revoked for a year was sentenced to three months in jail with credit for time served and three years’ probation.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.