SALEM, OR (KPTV) – A Marion County Sheriff’s deputy and a driver were injured following a head-on crash in an unincorporated area of Salem on Saturday.
Salem Police Department said they were called to investigate a crash on Cordon Road Northeast near Ward Drive Northeast just after 9:00 p.m.
Officers learned that the deputy was driving on Cordon Road with his lights and siren on when a 2005 Hyundai Elantra struck him head-on. The Hyundai driver had pulled into the deputy’s lane to pass vehicles yielding to the emergency vehicle.
SPD said the deputy involved was identified as Bryce Mintz, a 13-year law enforcement veteran. He was treated at the hospital and later released.
The driver was identified as Jennifer Farrell, 40, of Salem, police said. Although the investigation is still going, Farrell was initially cited for driving while suspended.
“Often, when neighboring law enforcement agencies are involved in serious incidents, the Salem Police Department is requested to assist and provide a transparent investigation for all involved,” SPD said in a press release.
Investigators are asking anyone who may have witnessed the crash to contact them at 503-588-6293.
